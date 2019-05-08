WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The family of a teenager who was shot and killed by police in Wethersfield continues to speak out.
The lawyer for the family of 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz said they will demand justice during an event at the Wethersfield Police Department Wednesday morning.
The NAACP said it is also joining the family's call.
The gathering comes less than a week after dash camera video was released by investigators which gave the public a closer look at what happened.
Three vantage points were released.
They included dash cams from two of the responding officers and surveillance video from a business on the Silas Deane Highway.
Police said they suspected that the unregistered car Cruz was driving in April 20 was stolen, so they tried to pull him over.
However, they said he took off.
Police pursued and caught up to him.
According to police, Officer Layau Eulizier gave Cruz a command to stop, but Cruz tried to take off again. Eulizier jumped out of the way and fired two shots.
Cruz died in the hospital a few days later.
Cruz's family lawyer, Ben Crump, said the video proves that police recklessly acted. He said the family wants the involved officers to be held accountable.
Meanwhile, Eulizier's lawyer called the use of deadly force "justified."
The state's attorney's office said it is still investigating whether or not that was the case.
The family is gathering at the Wethersfield Police Department at 11 a.m.
It was a bad shoot from an officer that scared the top brass in Manchester.
