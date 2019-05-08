WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The family of a teenager who was shot and killed by police in Wethersfield continues to speak out.
Civil rights activist lawyer Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family of 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz, demanded justice during an event at the Wethersfield Police Department Wednesday morning.
The NAACP also joined the family's call.
Crump called the shooting "reckless."
The gathering came less than a week after dash camera video was released by investigators which gave the public a closer look at what happened.
Three vantage points were released.
They included dash cams from two of the responding officers and surveillance video from a business on the Silas Deane Highway.
Police said they suspected that the unregistered car Cruz was driving in April 20 was stolen, so they tried to pull him over.
However, they said he took off.
Police pursued and caught up to him.
According to police, Officer Layau Eulizier gave Cruz a command to stop, but Cruz tried to take off again, driving toward Eulizier.
Eulizier jumped out of the way and fired two shots.
Cruz died in the hospital a few days later.
Crump, said the video proves that police recklessly acted. He said the family wants the involved officers to be held accountable.
He said recent reports revealed that Eulizier raised red flags with the Manchester Police Department. He highlighted his "unacceptable" performance under stressful situation.
Reports say the officer lost his cool in several incidents with the public and made tactical mistakes when he was with the department from 2015 to 2018.
Crump questioned why Eulizier was allowed to work again as an officer.
"When you look at the police and everything in that video, you say this is reckless behavior. This seems to go contradictory to training," Crump said.
Meanwhile, Eulizier's lawyer called the use of deadly force "justified, under clearly established law to use deadly force to stop Mr. Cruz in both self defense and defense of the innocent travelers on the Silas Deane who could have been seriously injured if Mr. Cruz continued to drive recklessly in an attempt to flee."
The state's attorney's office said it is still investigating whether or not that was the case.
Cruz's family told Channel 3 that they are looking for their day in court and ask that Eulizier serve time.
"I want justice and I want him to serve, pay for what he did. That’s all," said Anthony Colon, Cruz's brother.
Crump is known for representing families involved in deadly police shootings, like Trayvon Martin's.
The NAACP is working to meet with the U.S. Justice Department over the shootings in Wethersfield and New Haven.
Channel 3's Law Enforcement Analyst retired state police Lt. Paul Vance said the report doesn't always tell the whole story.
"It’s not uncommon for an officer to have go back for remedial training session when they make an error. Quite frankly, it’s a regular course of business either," Vance said.
When asking town officials about the officer's background check and department requirements, they said they could not comment on the ongoing investigation.
(3) comments
The only thing the parents should be saying is "We did a terrible job of raising our son"
This!!
It was a bad shoot from an officer that scared the top brass in Manchester.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.