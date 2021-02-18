CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- One local vaccination clinic has turned into a family affair in the fight against COVID-19, with generations volunteering their time.
Gowned up and giving people a little bit of hope with a single shot, the pull of a global pandemic was just too much for Bob Majeski.
So when the Chesprocott Health District put out the call for volunteers, Majeski, who retired from his nursing job a few years ago, jumped at the chance, and neither could his family.
“To be able to help and contribute, it’s what it’s all about. It’s what nurses do,” said volunteer Majeski.
While Majeski is part of a team administering the injections at the Cheshire community pool, his grandson Adam, a Master of Public Health student at Boston University and an intern with the health district, helps greet patients and check them in.
“Had to get involved, had to get the experience,” Adam Majeski said.
What an experience it is, playing a part in this pandemic alongside his grandfather.
“I’ve always really admired my grandfather for being a nurse,” Adam Majeski said. “It’s really great to be alongside him doing it. I think it’s a really cool bond that we have.”
Also volunteering is Adam’s mother Karen, who was shifting from station to station on Thursday, wherever she was needed.
“Adam and Bob both kind of encouraged us that there is a role for everyone, it just doesn’t have to be the medical people,” Karen Majeski said.
Bob’s wife Henny said she’s proof.
“To be able to feel as if you’re doing something. I’m an accountant by profession, retired, and who thought I could help,” Henny Majeski said.
Together they are all helping, volunteering and doing a small part in a massive effort to get the state vaccinated.
“To be able to do that and help the state and help my family and help my town, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Bob Majeski said.
For anyone who is looking to volunteer with the state’s Medical Reserve Corps, click here.
