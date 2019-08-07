WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- The family of a Willimantic man who was brutally murdered in 2016 wants the killer to be caught.
Next month will be three years since William Alvarado's death, and police have labeled it a cold case.
“He was just a little old man, he didn't deserve what happened to him,” said Melissa Alvarado Lee, William’s niece.
William Alvarado would have just turned 76 years old, and he would always celebrate his birthday with his niece Melissa and younger brother Oscar Alvarado.
Now, all they have are photos and memories of William that they hold in their hearts.
“There's essentially a murderer still loose, probably living in that building with hundreds of other people and we don't understand how it isn't a bigger concern for authorities or the complex,” Melissa Alvarado said.
William Alvarado was found dead inside his apartment at the John Ashton Tower in Willimantic.
It's a residential complex for low income seniors and those with mental health issues.
His throat had been slashed but no one has been arrested for the crime.
“To do what was done to him, there some sort of personal connection there,” Melissa said.
The family says William wanted to move out of the building weeks before he was killed.
They said he could have been caught up in a love triangle with a woman who lives nearby.
While they desperately search for answers, police are still searching for a suspect.
There were no security cameras at the apartments at the time of the murder, but now they've been installed.
Next month, on the day of his death Sept. 7, the family will hold a memorial outside the complex.
They hope someone will come forward.
“Someone knows something. Someone just has to do the right thing, step forward, put the fear aside and say whatever it is they know,” Melissa said.
Anyone with information on the cold case should contact Willimantic police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.