SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- The family of a 95-year-old woman who died after being attacked by a dog in Suffield has filed a lawsuit against the dog’s owner.
The executor of the estate of Janet D’Aleo, John D’Aleo, has filed a lawsuit seeking $15,000.
The attack happened in November at a home on Thrall Avenue in Suffield.
Janet D’Aleo, of Enfield, suffered life-threatening injuries after the attack. She died at Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts.
She had been a visitor at the Suffield home when she was bitten by the dog, owned by Annie Hornish.
The male pit bull pointer mix, named Dexter, was quarantined after the attack.
No criminal charges have been filed following the attack, but police said Dexter was not properly licensed, therefore Annie Hornish received a citation.
According to Hornish, Dexter went to greet D'Aleo and knocked her over, saying it was the fall that killed her.
Hornish admits the dog bit D'Aleo, but said it happened when a nurses aid in the house thought the dog was attacking their friend and was trying to get him away from her.
The office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Janet D’Aleo died as a direct result of coming in contact with the dog.
An investigation has also revealed that D’Aleo was alive and attempting to communicate after the attack.
Police went on to say she sustained “massive injuries including flesh, muscle and tendon loss to the lower extremities”
