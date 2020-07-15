WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A teenager from West Hartford is missing and his family is asking for help to track him down.
14-year-old Jonathan Adams was last seen while visiting relatives Saturday night in Augusta, West Virginia.
His family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps find him.
Anyone who has any information or knows of Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call police.
