CANTON, CT (WFSB) - A morning condo fire in Canton left a family dog dead and three people without a place to stay.
The Town of Canton Fire and EMS Department said it responded to the fire on East Hill Road on Friday morning.
The fire was reported at the Glenwood Condominiums after a resident noticed smoke coming out of a neighbor's door.
When crews arrived, they said they found thick smoke pushing out from behind the building.
Firefighters vented the roof and contained the fire to a single room.
However, an adjacent condo also had some minor damage from the flames.
No one was home at the time, except for a family pet.
Crews reported that the pet did not survive.
They said the family is unable to return to the condo right now. The Red Cross is helping out.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
