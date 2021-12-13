WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A family in Waterbury is picking up the pieces after a car rammed their store over the weekend.
It happened Saturday at the Los Patrones Market on Baldwin Street.
The car crashed into the retail store, which is located on the first level of the building. Above the store, there are several residential apartments.
The driver fled the scene, but was later located at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
The 14-year-old driver was arrested on criminal and motor vehicle charges.
The Waterbury building inspector’s office relocated residents until they determine the property is safe to use.
Until the city's inspectors office can determine the building is safe to be in, it's not known exactly when they'll be able to return.
There was extensive damage to the front of the building.
No one in the building at the time of the accident was injured from this incident.
Even after a few days, the damage is still painful to see.
The owner, Leonidas Fernandes, says it's difficult for her to see her store like this.
She's owned it for fourteen years and it's how she and her husband support their three kids.
Fernandes is hoping this serves as a wakeup call for elected leaders to get something done with juvenile criminals.
Police say the suspect has a criminal history.
"There's probably, in this city, there's probably twenty-five or thirty juveniles that are just multiple, repeat offenders that we're just having a problem figuring out what's best for them," Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary explained.
Mayor O'Leary says he and other mayors are very frustrated with the issue, but he's confident comprehensive reform is on the way in the next legislative session.
"I've been speaking almost daily with Governor Lamont and we've been working together with some coordination with our legislative leadership. I think that there's some good people sitting around the table now," O'Leary noted.
Fernandes can't say exactly when the store will reopen.
She also says aside from the loss of customers for the time being, replacing spoiled food and other damaged goods is going to be costly.
