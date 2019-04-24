HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Detectives in Hartford are investigating a deadly 'targeted' shooting where the victim was a teenage boy.
Family members at the scene identified the victim as 16-year-old Felipe Lopez of Windsor. Hartford police later confirmed the identity.
According officers, it happened on Albany Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
During a news conference around 9:30 a.m., police revealed that the car Felipe Lopez had been driving was uninsured and not registered. He did not have a license.
However, they also said the vehicle was not reported stolen.
Felipe Lopez was found inside the crashed vehicle. Police said he struck a parked car in a church parking lot.
They also said he had been shot in the torso and several other places. However, the vehicle had no bullets in it.
Felipe Lopez was the only one in the car when officers arrived.
They said he was taken to a local hospital where he died just before 1:30 a.m.
Felipe Lopez was enrolled in Windsor Public Schools.
Superintendent Dr. Craig Cooke said he was a student at LP Wilson, which was described as an off site program. Grief counselors will be on hand at both LP Wilson and Windsor High School.
Felipe Lopez's family told Channel 3 that a vigil will happen at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Albany Avenue.
“If anybody wants to come out and support my little brother and give their condolences, that would be great," said Jose Lopez, Felipe Lopez's brother.
Family members allowed Channel 3 to release photos of Felipe Lopez. They described him as a funny, kind and all-around good person. They also said his 17th birthday would have been on Friday.
His mother made a plea for people to call Hartford police with any information.
"He was a baby, he was my baby," said Alma Lopez, Felipe Lopez's mother. "Anyone who has any kind of information on what happened to him, please contact Hartford Police Department."
The homicide marked Hartford's 8th of the year, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department.
