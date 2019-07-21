SALEM, CT (WFSB) -- A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in the water in Gardner Lake in Salem, officials said.
Channel 3 spoke with a family member nearby who said she jumped in to help the child.
"We heard somebody calling for help to remove a kid from the water," said Hartford resident, Yomayra Morales. "My brother was the one who helped the lady take the kid out of the water and then another guy started performing CPR and then I took over."
Morales said she was one of several people who helped perform CPR on the boy.
Captain Eric Lundin from the State Environmental Conservation Police told Channel 3 that on hot days, the swimming area at Gardner Lake is a popular spot for children to swim.
"Keep an eye on children in the water and keep an eye on each other in the water," said Captain Lundin. "If you’re not a good swimmer, wear a life jacket as well. Keep safe, keep cool, keep hydrated."
Authorities said the boy remains in critical condition at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(1) comment
What day did this occur and why would a reporter feel like that’s not a significant point to make?
