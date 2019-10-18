Lorrie Nadeau of Ellington said her family could feel the wind come through and shake their home.

ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Some roads in Ellington remained blocked on Friday following this week's powerful storm.

Trees and powerlines remain on the ground and one family said they're still trapped in their home.

Lorrie Nadeau of Ellington said her family could feel the wind come through and shake their home.

However, they said they didn't expect a huge tree to trap them inside.

They're taking the situation in stride.

"We knew that it was strong," Lorrie Nadeau said. "We didn't expect to come out to a couple of trees down."

She said the home lost power during the storm.

Once the weather died down, they discovered a big mess in their yard.

Doug Nadeau said he found the tree when he tried to leave for work on Thursday. He said he literally had no way out.

Meanwhile, crews around the town said they've been busy cleaning up. They moved trees that were blocking roads so drivers could travel.

"I think this caught everybody off guard with all the tree damage," Doug Nadeau said. "I don't think anybody expected this."

Eversource reported only 5 percent of the town was without power early Friday morning.

