EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The family of the school bus driver killed in Monday’s fiery wreck on I-84 says their mom, Verlean Douglas was a special woman who would do anything for anybody.
On Tuesday evening, the family is preparing to attend a candlelight vigil to honor Verlean, who drove students for more than 40 years, in Hartford, East Hartford, South Windsor, Avon, and most recently in New Hartford.
While the family is grieving, they know that in her lifetime, Douglas touched so many lives. They said they feel blessed.
“She wanted to make sure the kids were safe,” said Jocelyn Ritchens, Verlean Douglas’ daughter.
Daughter Leslie Douglas was on her way to work Monday morning when she passed the crash site on I-84 west in East Hartford.
“I was on I-84, I’m getting ready to go to work and I saw the accident and I’m like ‘is that my mom’,” Leslie Douglas said.
She said she told herself it wasn’t, but then she later found out it was.
The crash happened in the area of exits 55 and 56 on Monday morning and involved four vehicles, including Douglas’ bus and three tractor trailers.
No children were on the bus at the time.
The family says their mom worked hard, getting up in the middle of the night to go to work and not come home until dusk.
“Her typical day is picking up kids, dropping them off at longer distances, then coming back to the bus yard to come back and take care of her three grandchildren," said John Wright, Verlean’s son.
State police said Verlean’s bus was behind two tractor trailers in the center lanes of I-84 west when she was rear-ended by a tractor trailer that burst into flames.
That driver, 52-year-old Norman Blair Bliss of Pennsylvania also lost his life.
Tuesday’s candlelight vigil was organized by First Student bus drivers and Verlean’s friends and colleagues.
