STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The attorney for the estranged husband charged in connection to the disappearance of a missing New Canaan mother has filed another motion to access the missing mom's medical records.
Norm Pattis believes missing mother Jennifer Dulos received medical services on July 7, more than six weeks after she went missing on May 24.
Pattis says the records are necessary in Fotis Dulos' defense.
In response to Pattis' claims, the spokesperson for Jennifer Dulos' family and friends released a statement on Tuesday saying "The insurance claim in question, dated July 7, 2019, is for an auto-billed quarterly fee with no connection to in-person services—the Anthem claims summary in Mr. Dulos’s possession lists this same charge every three months. To allege that Jennifer obtained medical treatment in July is absurd. To allege that Jennifer—together with her family—orchestrated her own disappearance is baseless and cruel. Yet again, the allegations by Mr. Dulos’s attorney blame the victim and inflict pain on her family and loved ones."
This is the third time Pattis has filed a motion for access to the missing mother's medical records.
Fotis Dulos has been arrested twice in connection to Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. He has been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.
Fotis' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was also arrested in the case and charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. They both faced a judge last week.
This guy is as guilty as it gets, and his lawyer is a thrill seeker with a lucrative but losing track record. Clearly he and his attorney know there is something in her medical record they can use to create another theory. Perhaps a depression medication, or some other indicator of a mental illness like cutting herself. They need the records to provide another theory to steer away from the obvious indication that he killed her.
Sure, she's still alive going to the doctor while remaining hidden from the public. All that blood found in the Hartford rubbish was just a coincidence too right? This is why I hate lawyers.
Once again the attorney is grasping at straws. I have had numerous medical statements sent to me with more recent dates than the actual date of my medical visit. Is that the best Dulos could get with all that money?
