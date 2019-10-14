BOLTON, CT (WFSB) - Someone fired BBs at a family's vehicle in Bolton on Sunday night.
According to the Bolton resident state trooper's office, it happened just before 11 p.m. in the Bolton Notch area.
It said a family with their 3-year-old daughter was traveling in their vehicle westbound on Route 6 to merge onto Interstate 384 when a white sedan with orange grill lights pulled up alongside.
Whoever was in the sedan fired numerous BB shots into the family's vehicle, which shattered its windows, state police said.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or people inside of it are urged to call state police at 860-465-5400.
