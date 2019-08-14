NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The search continues for a gunman who police said killed a man and shot a police captain three times.
The shooting happened on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street Monday night.
While the suspect is still on the run, one man is dead and a police captain is recovering after being shot.
The man killed was identified as 46-year-old Troy Clark, of West Haven.
New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes continues to urge the community to work alongside his department in locating the suspect.
Reyes said police received many tips so far, but they are hoping those who saw or know something contact them.
Officials said bravery and courage were on display in the Elm City on Monday night when Capt. Anthony Duff, a 24-year veteran of the New Haven Police Department, intervened during a shooting.
Duff was said to have been off duty at the time.
He saw Clark get shot.
That's when he got out of his car and chased after the shooter, who ended up firing at Duff.
New Haven police sergeants Shayna Kendall and Chris Cameron, along with officers Ramonel Torres and Joseph Perrotti, are being hailed heroes by Chief Reyes.
Those four were the first ones at the scene after Capt. Duff was shot.
“He’s our brother officer, we didn’t want to waste any time," said Sgt. Shayna Kendall.
Officer Torres, the first officer at the scene, didn't realize it was Capt. Duff at first, and had put a tourniquet on him.
They picked Duff up and put him in an ambulance, and Officer Perrotti, who is also a registered nurse, applied a second tourniquet.
Duff was actually headed home when he came upon the shooting.
After undergoing surgery, Channel 3 was told that he is expected to be okay.
On Wednesday, officials said he continues to heal and recover from a very traumatic incident.
"Captain Duff is recovering well. We're very happy. The family sends a lot of regard and they are very glad and very heartfelt because of the outpouring of love that's been given to them, but these officers here made it possible for Captain Duff to be recovering as well as he did," Reyes said on Wednesday.
Law enforcement leaders in the city said they're using all resources to track down the suspect.
They spent more than 12 hours gathering evidence between Monday night and Tuesday.
SWAT searched the crime scene, went into homes and canvased backyards.
"We are going to expend every resource available us to bring you to justice," Reyes said. "Every single chief, every single commander, every single member of this department will be working this investigation."
On Wednesday night, friends and family gathered to remember the man that Duff tried to help save.
Clark's family is remembering him as a beloved son, uncle, and brother. His relatives said he recently moved back to West Haven after spending years in Virginia.
They said even though Clark struggled with health issues recently, he was always a joy to be around.
Clark's family doesn't know what he was doing on the night of the shooting, but believes he was planning on hanging out with friends that night.
"I was at work, when I got out of work, I couldn't even find my car, like that's how my mind was racing and they didn't tell what happened, they just said something happened and I was just shook. He was funny, outgoing, everything was a joke to him," said Denaja Napoleon, Clark's niece.
Clark's nieces said they truly appreciate Duff's brave actions.
Tuesday, Channel 3 learned that before the shooting, Duff became a grandfather for the first time.
His daughter had a daughter earlier in the day.
