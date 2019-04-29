WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A homicide investigation has stretched from Waterbury to Hartford, ending with a person of interest being taken into custody.
Police said they were called to an address on Edin Avenue around 1:30 a.m. in Waterbury Monday morning.
That's where they found a woman bleeding, laying in a driveway.
The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nathalie Feliciano.
On Monday afternoon, Hartford traffic officers spotted the person of interest get in his vehicle on Barbour Street.
He was identified as 33-year-old Luisito Dejesus.
He's believed to have been involved in an armed robbery on Baldwin Street before the homicide investigation began.
This led to a pursuit through several towns, and on I-84 west for a brief time.
The chase ended in West Hartford on Simsbury Road, where police stopped the suspect and took him into custody.
No injuries were reported during the pursuit.
A second police scene believed to be connected to the pursuit was established on Sedgewick Road in West Hartford.
Family said Feliciano loved to be surrounded by loved ones and that's exactly what she was doing on Sunday night until she stepped out briefly to talk with her boyfriend.
"We don't know what went wrong, we don't know what was going through his head, why he did it to her," said Jasmin Rodriguez, Feliciano's sister-in-law.
Feliciano's family is is disbelief that they were just feet away and didn't realize she was dying.
"No arguing, no noise, that's what's playing in our heads. We didn't hear noise, nothing," said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said there was a large family gathering at their home on Edin Avenue when Feliciano stepped out to talk to DeJesus, her boyfriend of six months.
Some family members said the relationship was toxic and was worried when he showed up.
"My mother-in-law told her not to go outside. She said she was just going to talk to him, so she left it at that," Rodriguez said.
Feliciano leaves behind a 16-year-old son.
Dejesus is facing several charges, including assault, breach of peace, interfering with an officer, engaging police in pursuit, and reckless endangerment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941.
