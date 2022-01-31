NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Family and former teachers of the 18-year-old New London teen shot and killed by her former boyfriend are speaking out.
This happened last Wednesday when police got reports of gunshots and a structure fire at the same house on Granite Street.
Arisleidy Batista, or Ari as her family called her, was funny, she loved to bake brownies, and had a long list of dreams.
“She had a lot of goals. She wanted to be a part of everything. She helped in campaigns. Everything,” said Alba Filomeno, her sister.
Ari was a student at Goodwin College with dreams of becoming a nurse because her passion was to help.
“She was the light of everywhere. She lit every room.”
Police say she was shot and killed inside a New London apartment. A male was also found inside, his death ruled a suicide.
Ari’s mom Kilsy Castillo says her daughter didn’t have a bad bone in her body. She says Ari probably didn’t think that man would take her life away.
“I am still in shock right now. Things like that shouldn't happen. To people like Arisleidy or to anybody. Arisleidy was full of life,” said Leo Navarro.
Navarro was Ari’s Spanish teacher at New London High School. Over the years they became family.
Tonight, he remembers her at prom and her excitement after the first paycheck.
“If you are in the situation talk to someone. Reach out for help. Don’t be embarrassed because it’s not going to get you anywhere. A whole life taken that who knows what she could have achieved.”
“This is not ok. If you are going through any type of situation right now talk to an adult. Communicate. Because you don’t know when you are going to be saving someone else life or when you are going to be saving your own life,” Navarro said.
The family wants everyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out for help, especially since Tuesday is the start of teen dating violence awareness month.
The Center for Family Justice has free services. Info can be seen here.
