NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The family of a missing Middletown man provided a brief update on the search on Friday.
They said they'll be hiring a private investigator to help in the search for 59-year-old Peter Recchia
Recchia disappeared on Oct. 3.
Thursday at 11 a.m., friends and family gathered be at the corner of State and Ferry streets to continue looking for him.
Recchia, whom Middletown police said has a history of mental illness, was seen in the area of Millers Pond State Park in Haddam on Oct. 4. He traveled south on Foot Hills Road.
“He’s a kind person, people would let him in to have coffee, sit and talk for 3 hours about life and the world," said his daughter Bunny Rodriguez. “Just thinking about him and possibly, maybe he’s only walking at night. Maybe during the day he found somewhere quiet to go. Maybe at an abandoned building, refuge at a church."
Before he was reported missing that Friday, a report surfaced that he showed up at a woman's home in Hamden the day before.
The 76-year-old woman told police that Recchia entered her home in the early morning hours and sat at her kitchen table. She said he got in through an unlocked door.
The woman convinced him to leave.
Hamden police found Recchia afterward walking on State Street. At the time, however, a missing persons report had not yet been filed. They determined that he wasn't a danger to anyone and let him go his own way.
A Silver Alert was issued later that night in which Middletown police described Recchia as delusional and in need of medication.
Recchia is described as standing 5'11" tall, weighing 150 pounds and having gray hair, a mustache, green eyes and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department.
