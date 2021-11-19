NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - It's Adoption Day in Connecticut, a celebration of the hard work and commitment that goes into offering children a new beginning and a new home.
Today, fifty-two children were adopted into loving families.
Usually, it takes place at juvenile court, but due to the pandemic, the families faced a judge virtually.
For one of those families, it didn't matter where the adoption took place, because it was bound to be a moment no one in the room would ever forget.
In one New Haven office building, in a room usually reserved for training social workers, a new chapter for a local family began.
Flowers, balloons, and unicorns, setting up the moment Alivia officially received her new legal guardian.
Bright colors pale in comparison to this seven-year-old's positive character and spirit.
"She's the smartest and the kindest, and the woman that I know could be the right mom for me," Alivia explained.
A happy moment as grandmother Corrinna Martin stepped in to fill the role of parent and form a new family with her granddaughter, but this family's premise couldn't have been more difficult.
"It's just, it's a lot," stated Martin.
Martin lost two daughters to domestic violence.
In 2013, Alyssiah Wiley was murdered by her boyfriend and just a few years later, Alivia's mother, Chaquinequea Brodie, was killed by her boyfriend.
Brodie's other daughter, My'Jaeaha Richardson, was also murdered in the same incident.
So much violence and pain, making it difficult to picture how this story could move forward.
"I didn't want to get this opportunity this way. I'm not replacing my daughter. I'm just continuing on in her absence," said Martin.
It's impossible to rewrite history, but as grandmother and granddaughter turn the next page together...
"She's the last piece in the puzzle," says Alivia.
They look forward to making their story a positive one by helping victims of domestic violence through Martin's organization, Mothers of Victim's Equality, Martin, a mother now and always, allowing Alivia to pick the word that starts their new chapter.
"I would say joyful," Alivia added.
