HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford family held a vigil on Sunday to urge the community to continue the search for a man who went missing eight years ago.
It’s been eight years since the Garcia family last saw Angel “Ito” Garcia.
On Sunday afternoon, the family and friends gathered at Colt Park in Hartford to ask the community to keep searching for him.
Hartford mother, Laura Suazo told Channel 3 she is convinced someone knows something about her son, Angel’s whereabouts.
She said Angel disappeared into thin air on October 21st, 2011. Investigators said Garcia was last seen riding a red dirt bike.
“I want to tell viewers please keep an eye even if they’re not even sure that it’s him, call it in. Just call it in. You never know,” said Suazo.
Garcia’s family described Angel as a family guy and a person who enjoying laughing and living life.
Those with information on Angel’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Hartford Police, at 860-757-4000.
