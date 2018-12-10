HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A family in Virginia who lost their loved one after she was abducted is seeking change for the missing person's alert system.
It's a change that could impact Connecticut.
The current system focuses on two groups: Minors and seniors.
Those are are 18 to 64 years old often don't qualify for either.
The Ashanti Billie Act would change that.
An Amber Alert and a Silver Alert both notify the public of missing or endangered people. Time and information are vital for first responders.
Billie, who was 19, didn't quality for either when she went missing.
Her body was found 11 days after her disappearance.
Her family believes an alert could have kept her alive.
Now they're taking action with the Ashanti Alert Act to help future missing persons and honor Billie's legacy.
"It will be like a hug from her, every alert will be a hug," said Brandy Billie, Ashanti Billie's mother. "'Hey mom I'm here, I'm helping people daddy. I`m here, I`m helping someone else.' It was her passion."
Virginia already has a similar alert in place at the state level.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal wants the House of Representatives to pass the revised federal bill by the end of the month.
He plans on discussing the issue at the Capitol building in Hartford at 11 a.m. on Monday.
