CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- Fans finally returned to the Travelers Championship, which kicked off on Wednesday with the Celebrity Pro-AM tournament.
As some of the best golfers in the world prepare to take on the TPC River Highlands, fans will be able to walk through the front gates to watch, a change from 2020 when fans weren’t allowed.
“I think it’s really cool to see all these amazing golfers,” said Ryan Coffey, of Deep River.
“It was a shame last year we weren’t able to attend but so looking forward to it this year,” said Jennifer Miramant, of Middletown.
For fans this year, there are still a few COVID-19 safety regulations in place.
The annual ‘Fan Zone’ was cancelled this year, and players can’t sign autographs or stop to take pictures with fans.
But aside from a few tweaks and a limited capacity crowd, most fans won't notice many differences from prior tournaments, and vaccinated spectators don't have to wear masks.
“It feels a lot more like normal now because there’s not that many masks or anything like that,” said Hannah McArdle, of Richmond, VA.
Fans said in many ways, this year’s Travelers Championship feels like the first time our state has had a chance to celebrate something really big together.
“I love it absolutely love it not having to wear a mask, being fully vaccinated. It’s just a great wonderful to be back to some normalcy,” Miramant said.
Tickets are still available, but they must be purchased ahead of time online.
For details, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.