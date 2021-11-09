STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Students and fans are just so excited to finally be back inside Gampel.
It’s not only the first game of the season, but also the first game in twenty months where Gampel will be filled with fans.
The last sellout crowd was March 5, 2020 against Houston.
Eyewitness News spoke to fans who were at that game over a year ago and they say the crowd was wild that night.
It was UConn's senior night. They won by six points in overtime and fans say they think the crowds tonight will be just as wild.
Fans are not only excited to be back in the arena, but also because UConn is starting the season with a preseason ranking.
The last time the team had a preseason ranking was back in 2016.
A lot of the students who came out to the game Tuesday haven’t been able to go to a game since their freshman and sophomore years and they’re excited to be back in Gampel again.
“Honestly, I’m a big sports fan in general. Not being able to go to anything was really killer, so now this year, I’m going to every game I can," UConn student Noah Kane noted.
“Really excited to be back here. Hopefully they’ll win for my senior year. I went to the home opener my freshman year, so I wanted to make sure I wasn’t going to miss the last one," UConn student Stephanie Treviso added.
The game tipped off at 6:30.
