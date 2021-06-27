CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - With the Travelers Championship back open to fans this year, businesses in the area were hoping to cash in on the extra foot traffic.
Tall Man’s Homemade Ice Cream certainly did.
With Travelers just down the road, not only did some spectators come over, but so have some people working at the tournament.
The sunny weather has helped bring out some customers too.
Tall Man’s has only been in business since last year, so this uptick in business is very needed.
“With COVID last year and it being our first year open, it was definitely different this year, but this year, we have tons more people and it’s been crazy," Maddie Olander of Tall Man's Homemade Ice Cream said.
Not all businesses had the same success.
Still Hill Brewery nearby had a slow couple of days, saying it was just normal weekend for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.