HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Fans of Hartford’s new soccer team braved the busy-ness of the city for the first game of the season, and were in for a treat when the team won.
The Hartford Athletic, in its first home-match in the newly renovated Dillon Stadium, won against the Indy Eleven, 2 to 1 on Saturday evening, officials with the Hartford Athletic told Channel 3.
Channel 3 spoke with fans who said they arrived at the city three hours early.
“We’re very excited,” said New Britain resident, Diane Oppel. “We’re looking forward to a great game. Hopefully, they win.”
With a long line-up of events in Hartford on Saturday night, officials and police warned visitors about traffic delays and encouraged visitors to arrive early.
Attractions on Saturday evening include a Yard Goats Game, Cirque du Soleil, and the Riverfront Fireworks.
But, the newest addition to the lineup is the Hartford Athletic Club, which hosted its first game at the newly renovated Dillon Stadium.
More than 65,000 people are expected to pack Hartford on Saturday, and at Dillon Stadium, more than 7,000 people are expected to cheer on the new team.
“We left about an hour early just to get here before two o’clock to start tailgating,” said Lebanon resident, Noel Raymond.
Carpooling and taking public transportation is highly encouraging, but Channel 3 spoke with some who took a gamble and jumped on Interstate 84.
“It was pretty busy. Pretty tied up. It did break up coming into downtown but going into downtown it was quite a-ways,” said Farmington resident, Carl Randolph.
But once arrived, Channel 3 heard from fans who are just rooting for their home team.
