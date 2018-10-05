(WFSB) - It's baseball’s biggest and best rivalry – New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox.
The two teams meet Friday in the playoffs, and the state of Connecticut is right in the middle when it comes to picking sides.
“I was there in the early 1960s when they finished 8th and 9th every year. I’m basking in glory now, we’re beating the Yankees all the time, it’s a new day,” said Paul Rahe, of Guilford.
Dave Howe has a different view.
“My two sons, my grandson, my daughter in law, my granddaughter, and it goes over to my wife’s sister and her family, her husband, their 2 sons and daughters, everybody just loves the Yankees,” Howe said.
Six years ago, a study looked at towns across New England and New York and Facebook users who “liked” either team, trying to determine the percentage of fans in each town.
The map shows plenty of reds, blues, and purples, but one of the most deeply divided, towns is Guilford, CT.
“It’s split 50-50, we get razzed by all the Red Sox customers, when they walk in the back of the store and see all the Yankees stuff and when the Yankees customers come in, they’re here for an hour talking to us,” said Barry Latham, of Guilford Sporting Goods.
Sure, there are a few t-shirts and hats for both teams, but in back of their Guilford Sporting Goods store, Barry and Gail Latham have a little shrine to their beloved Bronx Bombers.
“When Posada was at RJ Julias, a customer knows I’m such a Posada fan, so he stood in line and got me an autograph book, and my husband and I went to see the game, his last game,” Gail Latham said.
As for the upcoming games where the stakes are high, fans are fired up to see the rivalry play out in the playoffs.
“I’ve had a lot of discussions and arguments, but it’s all good nature, we like each other now. It’s not like the old days,” Rahe said.
Game one and two of the American League Divisional Series take place in Boston on Friday and Saturday.
Game 3 shifts towards the Bronx on Monday.
