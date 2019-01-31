ATLANTA, GA (WFSB) - The streets of Atlanta are alive with the sound of music and New England Patriots fans.
The fan village at Centennial Park was the place to be Thursday night.
The three-night event highlights Atlanta’s vibrant culture and music scene was a perfect way for locals and visitors to enjoy their time before the big game.
“This is so awesome. It’s my hometown, my favorite team. This is awesome. I’m having a great time,” said Tequila Bivins, from Atlanta.
The free concert series showcases several genres of music from country to hip hop and EDM.
And while there is plenty for adults to do, the event doesn’t forget football’s littlest fans.
“I watched the band and I played tic tac toe and I just got beat and now I’m going to play checkers,” said Kyleigh Day.
Many out of towners Channel 3 spoke to including a group from Boston said they’ve been blown away by Atlanta’s southern hospitality.
“People have been really nice. They’ve been welcoming. They’ve been good. They don’t hold a grudge from a couple years ago when we beat them,” said Peter Martina.
Even while fans enjoy partying it up in Atlanta, they’re still focused on Sunday and their team coming up with the win.
“Patriots, yes, Patriots,” Day said.
Super Bowl Live is open every night until 10 with all different musical acts set to perform.
Meanwhile just up the block is the Bud Light music festival at State Farm Arena.
Thursday night is a good one for hip hop fans, Ludacris and Lil Yachty are among the performers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.