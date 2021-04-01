NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Baseball fans rejoiced Thursday. Opening day finally arrived.
Thursday, the New York Yankees kicked off the season.
The Boston Red Sox were supposed to, but their game against the Baltimore Orioles was postponed due to the weather.
The Mets weren't so lucky either. Their games was canceled due to coronavirus concerns after members of the Washington Nationals were ruled out for contact tracing.
This year fans can return to the stands.
To get fans there, there are extra trains going to New York and Boston from Union Station in New Haven.
Metro-North made sure everyone with tickets has a fast, safe way to get to the game.
"We're cleaning trains like never before. We've got requirement that people wear masks, mask compliance is very good. There is still plenty of space on the trains for people to socially distance, so overall, it's a good experience," said Catherine Rinaldi, President of Metro North Railroad.
Because of COVID-19, it won’t be a traditional opening day.
Fans will be asked to mask up and spread apart both at the train station and whatever baseball stadium to which they are traveling. Due to the pandemic, seating capacity will be reduced. Yankee Stadium will be limited to 20 percent, which is about 11,000 fans. Spectators at Fenway Park in Boston will fill just 12 percent of the seats. That’s about 4,500 people.
"It's great for the fans, great for the people to be able to come out and watch the Yankees," said John Welch.
The Yankees hosted Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m.
Of course, fans still face another opponent in COVID-19, so all the teams are also offering ticketless entry systems this weekend and fans will see plexiglass shields at all the parks.
Extra trains for 80% fewer fans in the stadiums?
