HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - March Madness has arrived in Hartford.
The XL Center is hosting several NCAA men's basketball games starting on Thursday.
It's part of the Division I men's basketball tournament, and is expected to generate millions of dollars through the weekend.
Teams from across the country will face off between Thursday and Saturday.
Practices ahead of the NCAA tournament were wrapping up inside the XL Center on Wednesday, as fans from across the country made their way to downtown Hartford.
From near and far, fans flocked to Hartford to be part of the ‘madness.’
"I waited 21 years ago for this to happen again,” said Paul Wendrychowicz, of Wethersfield.
“I’ve never been to Connecticut before, so I was looking forward to it,” said Wally Foltz, who is a Purdue fan. "Love the city, and the venue is great, so we're pumped and we're excited. Hoping for a couple of victories.”
"It was going to be exciting no matter where it was, but it was close to home so that made it even more exciting,” said Vanessa Sheppard.
It's been 20 years since the tournament last had games in Hartford.
More than 25,000 people are expected to attend the games with even more filtering in and out of local businesses.
Businesses on Pratt Street should be bustling at noon on Thursday with a pop-up pub and live music.
Ahead of the tournament, Channel 3 spoke with the president and CEO of the Metro-Hartford Alliance. He said they're expecting more than a $7 million impact to the local economy by way of hotel stays, restaurants and shopping.
“It brings people to Hartford, it’s an opportunity to highlight the people who may have not thought to come to Hartford," said David Griggs, president and CEO, Hartford-Metro Alliance.
