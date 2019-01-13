FOXBORO, MA (WFSB) -- Fans from all over New England, including Connecticut, are gathering to cheer on the New England Patriots during their playoff game.
Channel 3 spoke with fans, many from Connecticut who said they will brave the cold to support their favorite team.
"I work all year just for this,” said Torrington residents, and Patriots fan, Lisa Killainy.
Every fan has a unique story behind their game day experience.
"My buddy had a couple of tickets to the game, and I actually asked him if he could get a couple more and he was able to hook it up with the tickets and I was super excited,” said Lebanon resident and Patriots fan, Mitchell LaFlam.
“This is my first time ever coming to a Pats game and I've been a fan for a long time."
But after today’s performance, it doesn’t matter where the fans are coming from, because they said they are feeling confident about what lies ahead.
"Even though we have to play Kansas City on their turf, I believe we can pull it off,” said Killainy.
“And then we'll be heading to Atlanta!"
As the final game at Gilette Stadium wraps up on Sunday night, fans will have to decide whether to follow the team to their next stop or watch the game at home.
"It's completely different. It's well worth the drive or whatever you have to go through to get to the stadium and experience this,” explained Torrington resident and Patriots fan, Ken Hayward.
With thousands of fans braving the cold, fans told Channel 3 that the comradery makes the game well worth it.
