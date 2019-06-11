HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The U.S. Women’s Soccer team opened up their World Cup with a bang on Tuesday.
The ladies scored a 13-0 victory over Thailand.
Dozens of fans gathered at the Tavern Downtown in Hartford to watch the game, and they had plenty to cheer about.
At halftime, Stephanie Koldars and her friends were enjoying the game.
“It’s awesome, when I was younger we could never have this. It’s great to see a lot of people coming out,” she said.
The Tavern Downtown is a haven for soccer fans, and their basement serves as the headquarters of the Hartford chapter of the American Outlaws, the biggest U.S. soccer fan club.
“It’s us being invested and being here downtown, we want to partner with anybody we can, to not only give them a home downtown but also be home to anything American and Connecticut,” said Daniel Del Pret, of Tavern Downtown.
Daniel expects big crowds for weekend women’s World Cup games, which of course is good for summer business, which is normally a sports bars slowest season.
Tom Lovkay, the president of the local American Outlaws chapter, said the level of support for all soccer is rising.
“We’ve grown from 25 members in 2010 to over 500 paid members. We are a force here in this city and state, so we are very proud of the growth here,” Lovkay said.
The Tavern Downtown will host a watch party for every U.S. World Cup game, and if you bring in five canned goods, the American Outlaws will buy your first beer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.