BOSTON (WFSB) — The city of Boston is ending baseball season with a parade honoring the Red Sox for their World Series championship.
The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Wednesday outside Fenway Park.
Fans started gathering for out early in the morning.
"The energy here is wild, is insane," said Cameron Saracina of Woodstock. "We've been here since 6 [a.m.] and went down to the park and now we're here camping out ready for the parade."
Players, coaches and franchise officials will head out along the route on duck boats.
The parade will head through several major downtown streets, which will be lined with fans.
"It's always a good time to be in Boston," said Jack Devita of Simsbury. "[With] the success that Boston has as a whole and all the sports teams, especially the Red Sox, it's a really good time to be a fan."
Security will be tight with no public drinking allowed, according to police. Fans were also asked not to bring in large items such as backpacks, coolers and strollers.
The Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to earn their fourth World Series parade since 2004.
The team had previously gone 86 years without a title.
