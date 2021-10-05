GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The season is on the line tonight for the Yankees and Red Sox.
Its win or go home, as the two rivals square off in Tuesday night’s American League wild card game.
A number of years ago, a study, using Facebook data, concluded that Guilford was the dividing line in Connecticut, pretty much a 50-50 split, between Yankees and Red Sox fans.
But no matter where you live, or what team you follow, baseball fans are ready for Tuesday’s big game.
“Huge Red Sox fan, been a Red Sox fan my whole life,” said Pat Cleini.
Good or bad, Cleini said he’s always pulled for his beloved Boston Red Sox, so when they won Sunday night, clinching home field for Tuesday’s wild card game, he decided to get tickets and head up to Fenway Park.
“We’re about 20 rows up behind home plate tonight, and as soon as I get my haircut, that’s exactly where I’m heading,” he said Tuesday.
No before a little good-natured ribbing from Chris Brojek, at Headliners Barber Shop, whom is a Yankees fan.
“I’m a huge Yankees fan, always been for a long time, but very streaky, this is do or die tonight, need them to come through,” he said.
Whiles it’s been a pretty even season series, it’s also been a tale of two halves.
The Red Sox won the first seven games against their bitter rivals this year, with the Yankees coming out on top in the last six games between the two.
Over at Guilford Sporting Goods, there are couple of Yankee and Red Sox shirts still on the racks.
“It’s the talk of the town actually. I’d say we’re at 50-50 right here in Guilford, half the people in Guilford are Red Sox, half the people in Guilford are Yankees,” said Barry Latham, of Guilford Sporting Goods.
That would include owners Barry and Gail Latham, where the back of their shop looks like a mini museum to their favorite team, with bats, photos, old tickets, you name it, a passion for the team in pinstripes that only adds to the rivalry.
“Every day we have somebody come in, come to the back of the store and see that we are Yankee fans. We get harassed every day and we love it. We keep telling them if it wasn’t for Yankees and Red Sox, who’d watch tv, who’d watch the games,” said Gail Latham.
The first pitch is a little after 8 p.m. on ESPN.
The winner advances to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
