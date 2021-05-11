HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – After more than a year, baseball is back in Hartford.
The Yard Goats opening day was on Tuesday night and it was so much more than just a game.
The return of the Yard Goats was really a visible sign that the worst of the coronavirus is behind us. Masks were required, there’s enhanced cleaning, and the ballpark is only taking credit cards, but it’s a welcome sight to have baseball back after such a bad year and a half.
As soon as the Dunkin’ Donuts park gates opened, fans started streaming in for the first time since August 29, 2019.
“The smell of the grass, the atmosphere, it was great,” said Richard Lavariere.
Richard Lavariere is a huge fan and prior to Tuesday, he was unvaccinated, but he got that out of the way before the first pitch.
Hartford Hospital staff brought 100 doses to the ballpark. The vaccination will get you a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card and four tickets to a future Yard Goats game.
“I was like well, I might as well just get it done now,” Lavariere aid.
The signs of the times are still around. Entire rows are taped off for distancing and cleaning is still a priority, but family is at the heart of all Yard Goats games and that was also on full display.
“Wonderful, it’s nice to have a family night,” said Denise Diaz.
Chew Chew and Chompers were taking pictures and people were trying the new ballpark food.
“I feel like things are going on the right path, especially with people getting vaccinated now, everyone wearing the masks, I feel like we have more freedom than what we had before. I feel great about it,” said Luis Sifuentes.
Since the pandemic started, families said they won’t take the small things for granted anymore and that was seen at the game.
“Taking the kids out to a ballgame, watching it, great food, great vibe, it’s overall, it’s a great feeling,” Sifuentes said.
Team President Tim Restall said the real win was having fans back and having the workers back.
