HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- March Madness was in full swing in Hartford for the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, but there were some hiccups.
Hartford hosted four games in two sessions on Thursday at the XL Center.
Folks with tickets for the second session found themselves missing the start of the Villanova vs St. Mary’s game because of massive lines at the entrance.
"Everyone was like, checking their phones, saying, ‘oh my God, the game is starting in 5 mins, we gotta get in here and no one was moving," said Brian Foley, who attended the games on Thursday.
He was one of 16,000 fans wanting to get in on March Madness in Hartford.
Foley said he was there to see the Villanova vs St. Mary's game but instead of seeing tip-off, he saw the back of the heads of hundreds of people who were still waiting in line to get in.
"It was just like a mad rush to get into the building," Foley said.
He traveled from out of state and ended up missing several minutes of the game.
After looking at the schedule, he had a feeling this would happen.
"They opened the gates about 7:30, for the second session. I saw they moved the tip to 7:45. So they were going to get everyone through in 15 minutes," Foley said.
Other guests took to Twitter to post about their experiences, showing photos of empty stands as the third game tipped off.
While some blamed the XL Center, others placed blame on the NCAA.
Requests for info from both the XL Center and the NCAA have not yet been answered.
Since there is only one session Saturday, don’t expect a repeat of what happened Thursday night in Hartford.
