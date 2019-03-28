(WFSB) -- You know it’s spring when baseball season begins.
Thursday is opening day for Major League Baseball.
This year's opening day is the earliest opening day in history, outside of international openers.
Ballparks across the country are filling the stands as all 30 teams get ready to step up to the plate.
Fans gathered at New Haven's Union Station Thursday morning, grabbing seats on Metro North to head down to the Bronx.
“I’ve been wanting to do this since I was 7 years old. My brother in law is in charge of some tickets. Ended up sending them to me, crossing them off my bucket list," said Doug Harbec, of East Hampton.
“I’ve been to spring training last year for the first time, this year, first opening day, weather is beautiful, very excited. Never miss a game, love the radio, love the TV," said Phyllis Porcaro, of Wethersfield.
For the fans Channel 3 spoke with, a celebration of America's past time is a sure sign that spring is here, baseball is back, and summer is right around the corner.
“I’m a huge Yankee fan, baseball fan in general," said Rachid Yaghzar, of Wallingford.
The Hartford Yard Goats will open the season at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Thursday, April 11.
