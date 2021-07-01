EAST HARTFORD (WFSB) - As Connecticut gets closer to nearly 70 percent of the adult population vaccinated - many mass testing and mass vaccine sites will be shutting down.
But residents will still be able to get vaccinated at local clinics, pharmacies, hospitals- and even events.
A clinic was held at Rentschler field where a U.S. women's soccer game was being played as the team tunes up for the Olympics.
The mass vaccine site here at Rentschler field shut down yesterday.
In its place— a massive soccer showdown—and a small vaccine clinic.
"It’s exciting to be back in the stadium," Lillian Ward said Thursday night.
Tonight hundreds of fans packed Pratt and Whitney stadium for the U.S. versus Mexico women's soccer match.
It’s the second to last game before the team heads to the Olympics.
"We’re really excited to see the USA women and send them off before they go to Tokyo so we came from Worcester to see them play," Rachel Dean said.
For many, this is their first sporting event since the pandemic started although Covid measures are more relaxed, officials came prepared with an on-site vaccine clinic
"We’ve been vaccinated for a while but if we weren’t we’d be in there," Katheryn Schneider from New York said.
All of the fans we spoke with tonight are vaccinated - but they say it’s important that clinics are available - even at big events.
"I think that’s a good idea. Promotes the idea that community vaccination is helpful," Ward said.
And fans will get another chance to see the U.S. women's soccer team, including Connecticut native and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher - play on Monday.
