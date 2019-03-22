HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- March Madness was in full swing in Hartford for the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, but there were some hiccups.
On Thursday evening, fans missed part of the Villanova versus St. Mary’s game because they were held up getting into the XL Center ahead of the second session.
Fans cleared out of the arena after the Murray State versus Marquette game, however it took a long time getting the next round of fans into the arena.
Guests took to Twitter to post about their experiences, showing photos of empty stands as the third game tipped off.
Requests for info from both the XL Center and the NCAA have not yet been answered.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
