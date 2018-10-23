BOSTON, MA (WFSB) -- Fans trekked up to Boston as the first game of the World Series gets underway.
On Tuesday, fans were waiting in line in Boston, hoping to get a voucher for a game day ticket.
Ben Ockert from South Windsor is going to school in Boston at Northeastern.
He got in line at 8 a.m. to make sure he was in time for when they started handing out game day ticket vouchers.
“I’m saving this voucher for a very die hard Red Sox fan who’s a friend and he assured me we’ll get in with this voucher and I’ll trust him,” Ockert said.
Also in line was Nick Dougherty, from Berwick, Maine. He got in line at 4 p.m. Monday.
“I slept, watched some football film, watched Netflix and YouTube, and hung out with some friends who I just met,” Dougherty said.
The gates for the ticket holders don’t open until 6:30 p.m.
The first game of the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers will be held on Tuesday night at 8 p.m.
