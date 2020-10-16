EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend Toronto FC’s last regular home season game at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.
It was announced on Friday that 5,000 fans will be allowed to attend the game set for Sunday, Nov. 1, against Inter Miami FC. The stadium holds 38,000 seats.
The announcement was made following guidance from the state’s Dept. of Public Health.
All patrons will be required to wear a mask or face covering, and adhere to social distancing.
“We’ve consulted with state and local public health officials and as long as certain health protocols are met, we believe that having a limited audience can safely be done, especially considering that this is an outdoor stadium,” Governor Lamont said. “I look forward to the day when we can fill the Rent back up to capacity. I appreciate Toronto FC and Major League Soccer for working with our administration so that we could make this happen.”
“We look forward to having some fans in the stands for our final regular season game in East Hartford,” Toronto FC President Bill Manning said. “Toronto FC is so grateful to the state of Connecticut and everyone at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field for providing us with such an outstanding facility during this unique stretch of games. Our players feel the support already and having some fans will make it even better.”
Tickets for the Nov. 1 game will go on sale Monday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by clicking here.
