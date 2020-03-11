(WFSB) -- As there are continued concerns and questions still surrounding the topic of coronavirus, and Channel 3 has been getting answers from experts.
On Wednesday, Dr. Ajay Kumar, from Hartford Healthcare joined Kara Sundlun for a discussion streamed live on Facebook, talking about taking precautions against coronavirus and more.
Watch the full discussion here.
Earlier this week on Monday, Kara Sundlun sat down with Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, of Yale University’s School of Medicine.
Dr. Iwasaki is on a task force that was just formed to address and prepare for a potential outbreak.
To view that discussion, click here.
On Feb. 28, Channel 3 sat down with Dr. Stephanie Wright, an infectious disease doctor with Hartford Hospital.
She answered several questions surrounding coronavirus. To view that Facebook live, click here.
On March 2, Heath Grossman from Johnson Brunetti joined Kara Sundlun for a discussion on Facebook to talk about retirement plans and how they are being impacted by coronavirus.
To view that discussion, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.