HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Farm Aid concert is coming back to Hartford in September.
Jennifer Fahey from Farm Aid broke the news exclusively on Channel 3 Tuesday morning.
Fahey said the concert is set for Sept. 25 at the Xfinity Theatre.
"This is our 36th year and we always have our incredible board artists with us," she said.
The board includes Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and Margo Price.
The concert will also feature Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Bettye LaVette, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Jamie Johnson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Allison Russell.
Fahey said many more artists are also slated to perform.
"We have been watching the COVID situation really closely, making sure that our festival is going to be safe for our farmers, our fans, our artists, everyone who comes out," she said.
The festival is a full day event.
Fahey said they'll update their protocols in accordance with whatever the current COVID guidelines dictate.
Channel 3 is also giving away tickets to the concert. Enter the contest here.
