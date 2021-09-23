HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The city of Hartford is gearing up for the return of Farm Aid.
It's coming to the Xfinity Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and more will be performing.
While it’s going to be an amazing day of music, organizers say it's all about benefiting local farmers.
"We are incredibly proud that this event which highlights locally grown food which promotes sustainable farming which supports farmers all across the country including farmers right here in Connecticut,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
All of the concessions sold on Saturday will come from family farms.
The last time it came to Connecticut was back in 2018.
