SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - People have been switching gears from Thanksgiving to Christmas over the last few days.
That means Christmas tree farms like the Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor have been busy.
John Dzen, owner of the farm, said there's no such thing as the "right" tree. He said it's all a matter of preference.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, 25 to 30 million real trees will be sold across the U.S., on average.
Dzen passed along some tips to keep those trees healthy and safe.
He recommended trying to cut the tree at about the ground so it can be as tall as possible.
He also said that when it comes time to take it home, put it inside an SUV or pickup truck bed.
“We always recommended put your tree inside a SUV or a pickup truck bed," he said. "The second option, which is not recommended, is to put the tree on top of the car.”
However, Dzen said if it's the only option, make sure it's well-secured.
There's one important step to consider once the tree is brought home.
"We really want you to cut a fresh inch off [the trunk,]" Dzen said. "That removes the sap buildup and allows the tree to drink water in the stand."
Dzen also said not to be discouraged if the tree only drinks a little bit of water. There's been so much rain this fall that the trees are well-hydrated.
The National Fire Protection Association said that on average, every 45 Christmas tree fires result in a death.
It recommended keeping the tree at least 3 feet away from a fireplace, heater or candles. It also said not to overload a powerstrip.
For more safety tips involving Christmas trees, head here.
