BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- There's a warning going out in Burlington after a bear attacked and killed five goats.
The owners of Grazin' Goats Farm, on County Line Road, say the animal was able to climb over a 6-foot fence and into the goat's enclosure.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental said they are working with the owners to investigate what happened.
"We will miss you Inky, Ginger, stitch, junior, and frost," the farm wrote in a Facebook post.
