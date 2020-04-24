ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- As we get closer to warmer weather, 'tis the season for farmers markets, and many of us can’t wait to get our hands on some healthy and fresh vegetables.
Gov. Ned Lamont has deemed farmers markets "essential,” but the way you shop at one will change.
Ellington's farmers' market will open next month.
However, with coronavirus concerns, there will be some big changes in the way you shop.
“We are really encouraging preordering, reason being is to get people in and out quicker. Preordering and prepaying so every vendor will have to preorder,” said Market Master Dianne Trueb.
She said they're also moving the location from Arbor Park to the front parking lot of Ellington High School.
“There's one way in and one way out and then a designated number of parking spots. So, we have people controlling the traffic. And when slots get full, we will direct traffic behind the school,” she said.
The Department of Agriculture has put out guidelines for farmer's markets, and social distancing takes priority on the list.
It was heavily practiced at Durham’s farmer's market earlier this month. They will open Saturday morning for business.
Coventry's farmers' market is hoping to open in June, but they're working on changes to be put in place.
No matter which market you might hit this spring and beyond, supporting your local farmers is needed right now.
“We still will have the same friendly vendors and friendly faces and same great food, and we are thrilled to bring that to people and people really need it so they can connect with their community right now,” Trueb said.
Ellington’s farmer’s market is also matching the SNAP program. So, if you’re on food stamps, if you have $20 on your EBT card, it will be matched so you’ll have $40 to spend.
