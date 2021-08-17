(WFSB) -- Many Connecticut dairy farmers are rallying for Congress to bring whole milk back to schools claiming it’s healthier than low fat milk.
Here at Fairvue Farm in Woodstock, they milk 1,400 cows a day, which equates to 14,000 gallons of milk.
Tankers of whole milk leave the farm each day for a processing plant where it’s pasteurized and distributed, but only low fat milk is allowed in schools, not whole milk.
It and 2% milk were banned from school lunches in 2012 when lawmakers were fighting childhood obesity.
“It seems to make sense. If the kids want it, it’s one of the ideal foods,” said farmer David Miller.
He and others are backing House bill 1861 to bring whole milk choice back.
They claim whole milk is healthier, with 88% water, 5% lactose, 3% fat, 3% protein and a good amount of the mineral’s potassium and phosphorous.
At Fairholm Farm, Kohn Hermonot is high tech, using robots to milk his 400 dairy cows, three times a day.
“If we open up the guidelines and let whole milk in schools, we’re going to see more consumption, it’s going to help the farmer. I think it’s going to be a positive benefit for the kids in school,” Hermonot said.
Congressman Joe Courtney also wants to add flavored milk, saying “for Connecticut dairy farmers who took a big hit with low prices, which is critical to retaining the rural regions of our state.”
Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt said dairy is a significant part of the state’s agriculture economy.
“Our goal is to provide education and engagement and outreach with the public about the value of milk,” Hurlburt said.
For information about the bill, click here.
