FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Dozens of employees for a Farmington-based company found out they were out of a job after signs were posted outside of their work.
Ultimate Nutrition develops sports nutrition products.
Their workers reached out to Channel 3 looking for answers after they found out their jobs were terminated.
The employees found out they were let go without a human resources director sitting them down.
Lee Steel was an IT Director and on Monday morning found out that his job, along with many others, had been terminated effective August 17.
The sign which told him this on the front of the Ultimate Nutrition building also said to get off the private property to avoid trespassing charges.
“I reached out by email to both the owners yesterday and the email has been shut off,” Steel said.
He said he also reached out to the HR director on Monday morning and heard nothing back.
Ultimate Nutrition is based in Farmington and produces body building products and other health nutritional supplements.
It has facilities in Farmington, New Britain, and Florida.
Joseph McKenna, another employee, says shocked is an understatement.
“I was promoted Tuesday to quality manager and here I am without a job,” McKenna said.
Employees tell Channel 3 no signs pointed to the business being in trouble.
There were no missed paychecks and its business, primarily overseas, remained steady.
Some of the employees said they felt the owners were unapproachable.
In 2014, Channel 3 discovered the company filed for bankruptcy chapter 11.
Channel 3 reached out to the company, but the voicemail box says its full. The emails that were sent also bounced back.
It’s unclear how many employees worked at Ultimate Nutrition.
Channel 3 also reached out to the Farmington Town Manager’s officer, which responded by saying it was not aware of plans for a shutdown and knew nothing about it.
Employees said they’re unable to retrieve their items as they now are forced to look for new jobs to provide for their families.
“I just like to know what the story is here,” McKenna said.
The State’s Department of Labor said they could not reach Ultimate Nutrition when they reached out. They said companies are only required to notify the state if they employ more than 100 full-time employees and terminate a minimum of 50 percent of their workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.