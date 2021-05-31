FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Today, hundreds marched while others enjoyed on the sidelines as Memorial Day parades happened across the state.
Excitement filled streets in Farmington for the Memorial Day parade.
Many people were finally allowed to gather to thank our nation's heroes like we did before the pandemic.
School groups, baseball teams, and first responders.
Dozens from the Farmington community made their way down Farmington Avenue to celebrate this highly anticipated event.
"It feels really good to get back to normal. Since last year, we couldn't do it and it was a real bummer, but I am excited, because this year, we actually get to watch it," Ella Ross tells us.
Ella joined her family and friends to bring back a famous tradition from before the pandemic.
"I like to catch the candy. Two years ago, I was the one throwing the candy," stated Ross.
Ella's brother, Nate, was also thrilled to finally feel some sort of normalcy, despite wanting to keep his mask on for safety.
"I like seeing all the people walk by and also the candy," Nate said.
A similar feeling of relief for the de Rosa family, who biked their way here.
"It feels a lot better to have the opportunity to have our masks off, which is nice, because we need the fresh air outside," Greg de Rosa says.
It was a family day, as with their flags waving they remembered those who died for freedom.
"Bike the trail and come to see the Memorial Day parade with the kids. It was a fun way to do it, even though it was kind of gloomy out," de Rosa added.
After the parade, a Memorial Day ceremony was held at the town hall veterans' monument.
