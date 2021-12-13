FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Farmington High School student is behind bars after police say they brought a gun to school.
The arrest stemmed from a firearm investigation.
Back in mid-November, officials became aware of a threat, which had been circulating on social media, that was directed towards Farmington High School.
However, the threat was deemed not credible after a thorough investigation.
High school administrators later sent a letter out to parents and guardians on December 6 notifying them of the incident.
Police determined the threat to be not credible.
The email that was sent out prompted a Farmington High School student to contact authorities about a student that may have brought a firearm to school back on December 3.
The implicated teen was subsequently arrested and charged on Monday.
Investigators have not recovered the firearm described in the incident.
The teen was charged with risk of injury to a minor, illegal possession of a weapon on school grounds, carrying a pistol without a permit, and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.
"The Farmington Police Department lauds the student who came forward with the above information and because of this student, we are a safer school community. We also remind everyone to please say something if they see or know anything suspicious," Farmington Police said in a statement.
Police said the teen is being held at a local juvenile detention center.
As a result of the arrest, police will be stepping up their presence at not only Farmington High School, but all Farmington schools as well.
The arrest is not related to the threat that had initially been circulating on social media back in November.
Police added that the teen has not been in school since December 6.
